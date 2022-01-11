One killed in fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 99

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a series of hit-and-run collisions early Tuesday morning on Highway 99 that left one man dead, according to officials.
Bakersfield CHP officers reported the first crash took place around 2:07 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of Merle Haggard Drive.
A 2000 Plymouth Voyager heading north on the highway was involved in a crash with two vehicles, according to a CHP news release. Officers reported the driver of the Plymouth fled the scene of the crash in his vehicle and headed north again before getting into a second collision with a commercial tractor/semi-trailer combination.
After the second collision, the Plymouth became disabled, blocking northbound lanes. The driver of the Plymouth then fled the scene of the second crash, according to officers, crossing the center median barrier wall on foot and walking in a westerly direction across the southbound lanes of Highway 99. During the crossing, the driver was struck by a different big rig and sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.
The driver of the big rig failed to stop and continued heading southbound, according to a CHP report. The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.
The collisions are still under investigation. Alcohol and drugs are being investigated as potential factors.
Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the Bakersfield area office of the California Highway Patrol at 661-396-6600.