A person was killed following a car crash at the mouth of the Kern River Canyon on Sunday afternoon.
According to the California Highway Patrol traffic website, officers were called to the scene around 1 p.m.
The canyon road was closed until around 4:30 p.m., when CHP reported one lane was open, alternating between east- and west-bound traffic.
No information on the victim or other injuries was given at the time. CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.