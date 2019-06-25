A man was injured in southwest Bakersfield early Tuesday morning after he was shot in the leg.
At about 12:17 a.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting at the 1800 block of Canter Way. BPD said the man who was shot suffered from minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
BPD is investigating this incident. Anyone with information should call BPD at 327-7111.
