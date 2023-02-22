 Skip to main content
One found guilty, another acquitted in shooting death of man found in orchards

A Kern County jury convicted a man, Manuel Zamora, in the 2021 shooting death of another man and dumping his body in an orchard outside Lamont but acquitted the murderer’s brother of the same incident, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Wednesday.

Manuel Zamora was convicted Friday of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he shot Edward Medina in Medina’s truck, loaded his body into the vehicle and dropped him off in almond orchards near South Fairfax and DiGiorgio roads. Outside Zamora’s neighbor’s house, he talked with Medina before the victim went to a market, the news release said.

