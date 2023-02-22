One found guilty, another acquitted in shooting death of man found in orchards

A Kern County jury convicted a man in the 2021 shooting death of another man and dumping his body in an orchard outside Lamont but acquitted the murderer’s brother of the same incident, the Kern County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a news release Wednesday.
Manuel Zamora was convicted Friday of second-degree murder after prosecutors said he shot Edward Medina in Medina’s truck, loaded his body into the vehicle and dropped him off in almond orchards near South Fairfax and DiGiorgio roads. Outside Zamora’s neighbor’s house, he talked with Medina before the victim went to a market, the news release said.
Zamora and Fabian Villarreal were there when Medina returned. Zamora opened Medina’s vehicle door and shot him while Villarreal watched, the news release added.
Zamora abandoned Medina’s truck in the 1700 block of East Planz Road, and Medina was initially reported as a missing person. Investigators eventually found Medina’s truck and body.
Phone records placed Zamora in the orchards 50 minutes after the shooting, the news release added. When interviewed, Zamora said he never met Medina but Villarreal told law enforcement it was his brother who shot the victim, the news release added.
Zamora said he was acting in self-defense at trial, the news release said. He faces 60 years to life in prison at a sentenced scheduled on April 12.