One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire at the front of the residence, and the fire was under control in about 30 minutes. While the one person found during a search of the home died, a second was taken to a hospital. No information about their identities has been released.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, the fire department reported.