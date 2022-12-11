 Skip to main content
One found dead in Wasco home fire

Wasco house fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.

 Courtesy of Kern County Fire Department

