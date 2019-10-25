Two shooting victims were found in the 4000 block of Niles Street just after 12 a.m. Friday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
One man was found not breathing in the center median and was later pronounced dead. The other man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, was transported to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to a news release.
No arrests have been made and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.