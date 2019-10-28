Javier Sanchez, 50, of Bakersfield, was identified as the victim of a vehicle collision on Highway 99 Sunday evening, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Sanchez was a passenger in a vehicle that struck a truck just before 10 p.m. while traveling southbound on Highway 99 north of Copus Road. Sanchez died at the scene.
According to a California Highway Patrol report, the driver of the vehicle Sanchez was driving in began to travel onto the shoulder of the highway and overcorrected, crossing two lanes of traffic before being struck by a truck also traveling southbound.
The CHP listed Sanchez's city of residence as Panorama City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.