One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Weldon on Sunday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.
The fire started shortly after 4 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kelso Avenue, according to KCFD.
Neighbors told the fire department they believed two people were inside the mobile home. Firefighters searched the home and found one unidentified person deceased, according to KCSD.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
