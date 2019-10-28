A man was found dead from gunshot wounds to his upper body in Wasco early Monday, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies from the Wasco substation responded at 1:50 a.m. to reports of shots fired in the south alley of the 800 block of Highway 46 and found the victim, a Hispanic male, a news release said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.