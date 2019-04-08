Raul Lopez Perez, 32, died in a traffic accident in Arvin on Friday afternoon, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Perez was a passenger in a truck that left the roadway and overturned on Herring Road, east of Wheeler Ridge Road, around 4:20 p.m.
Perez, an Arvin resident, died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
