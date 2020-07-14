One man was killed and another is being treated for injuries following an ATV accident Monday evening in the 8000 block of Fairfax Road.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the men were riding the ATV northbound at about 9:34 p.m. when they were struck by a pickup truck heading north. The ATV wasn’t equipped with lighting, BPD said.
The two men were ejected from the ATV. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor to moderate injuries, BPD said.
The driver of the truck was uninjured.
Intoxication or speed didn’t to be factors in the accident, BPD said. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
