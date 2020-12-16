Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left one dead and another injured.
According to a Bakersfield Police Department news release, the incident occurred at around 4 p.m. in the 1400 block of 38th Street. The street is just off Chester Avenue, near Stramler Park and the Kern County Museum.
When officers arrived they located a 31-year-old man dead in the road and a 34-year-old woman who was injured. BPD said she was taken to a local hospital and as of Tuesday night she was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at 326-3557 or the BPD at 327-7111.