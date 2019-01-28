Kern County Sheriff’s deputies found two people who appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle that had collided with a fence and water line at the 10400 block of Velma Avenue in Lamont at approximately 1 a.m. Monday according to a sheriff’s report.
Medical aid was performed on the driver of the vehicle, but the subject succumbed to the injuries, the report said.
A passenger was transported to Kern Medical treatment, the report said, and is currently being treated for injuries.
Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.
The investigators determined the initial shooting occurred a 10400 block of Elmco Avenue, the sheriff’s office said in the report.
No other details were released.
An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death of the deceased subject.
The investigation is ongoing. The motive for the shooting is unknown.
