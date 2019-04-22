A motorcyclist's passenger was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run collision in Oildale, according to the California Highway Patrol.
David Joe Bingham, 40, was injured and his unidentified female passenger killed when they struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler while traveling at a high rate speed northbound on Sequoia Drive at around 8:28 p.m., according to the CHP.
The Jeep's driver drove away from the scene and later abandoned the vehicle, the CHP said.
Both people on the motorcycle were transported to Kern Medical with major injuries, and the female passenger was later pronounced dead, according to CHP.
The Jeep was later found in an alley north of Lincoln Avenue, west of Hurley Avenue. The driver was described as an adult caucasian male, according to CHP.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP at 661-396-6600.
