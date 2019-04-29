One man is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 5 north of Fort Tejon Road Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
For an unknown reason, the unidentified driver made an unsafe turn and lost control of the vehicle. He crashed into the concrete median and his truck overturned into a dirt embankment, according to CHP.
The 47-year-old man was given medical aid but died at the scene, according to CHP.
It is unknown if alcohol and or drugs were a factor. The crash is still under investigation, according to CHP.
