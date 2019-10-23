A 29-year-old man is dead after a semi collided with a truck on Highway 99 in central Bakersfield Tuesday night.
According to the California Highway Patrol, Francisco Sanchez, 65, of Bakersfield, was driving "at a high rate of speed" when he collided with a semi that slowed down because of traffic. The collision left Sanchez and the passenger trapped inside the truck.
The Bakersfield Fire Department got Sanchez out of the truck, CHP said. His passenger, 29, died at the scene, CHP said.
Sanchez was taken to Kern Medical where he was treated for minor injuries, CHP said. The driver of the semi and the passenger were not injured in the collision.
Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the investigation, which is ongoing, CHP said.
The name of the man who died will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
