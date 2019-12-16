One of the two Bakersfield Police officers injured in a rollover accident Saturday was still receiving treatment at the hospital Monday while the other was recovering at home, according to Bakersfield Police Department spokesman Nathan McCauley.
The California Highway Patrol reported Saturday the patrol vehicle overturned on Highway 178 near Beale Avenue while the officers were responding to a shooting. CHP is investigating the accident, McCauley said.
The BPD officers' names are not being released at this time, McCauley said.
The CHP said on Saturday the patrol vehicle had its lights and sirens on when the officer who was driving lost control.
