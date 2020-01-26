One person was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and a stolen vehicle was recovered at the recent Bakersfield Police Department street racing enforcement operation on Saturday night and Sunday morning.
During the operation, 35 traffic stops were made, resulting in 33 traffic citations and three impounded vehicles.
