A suspect wanted for the vandalism of the Bakersfield Police Fallen Officer Memorial during protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd was arrested Wednesday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Salvador Ibarra, 28, was arrested on suspicion of defacing a police memorial, vandalism, possession of vandalism tools, conspiracy and for an unrelated arrest warrant, BPD said in a news release.
Vandalism of the memorial happened May 20, the first night of protests held in front of the downtown Bakersfield police station. Police said a suspect was observed writing “Kill More Cops” in white paint on the memorial, while a second suspect used a protest sign to try and conceal him.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective J. Perez at 326- 3593.
