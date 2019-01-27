One driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence during a DUI/driver's license checkpoint Saturday night.
The Bakersfield Police Department's Traffic Section conducted the checkpoint in the 1400 block of Union Avenue between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. During that time, officers screened 1,025 vehicles, detaining four drivers to further evaluate their sobriety.
Police determined that the driver arrested had previously been convicted of a DUI. In addition to the arrest, officers also issued citations to 36 motorists driving without a license and 16 driving on a suspended license.
This checkpoint was funded by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The public can help keep the road safe by calling 911 if they suspect a driver is impaired.
