One almost done, more coming: Sage raising money for 34-unit building next to Cafe Smitten

Local developers behind three downtown apartment projects plan to add a fourth, called Cléo on 18th, at the parking lot next to Cafe Smitten.
Sage Equities is raising money from private investors to build seven lofts and 27 one-bedrooms similar to the nearly finished units it's pre-leasing a block away at $2,400 and $1,900 per month, respectively. The plan is to break ground next year and open Cléo in 2024.
The four-story project would further the city's goal of increasing housing density as part of a vision to expand downtown's 24-hour population in support of the area's revitalization.
City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, whose Ward 2 includes the area, said he loves the plan, adding, "We need density."
Bakersfield multifamily property specialist Marc Thurston noted Sage pioneered new multifamily properties downtown. Its owners' knowledge and expertise, he said by email, "should serve them and their partners well over time."
The local apartment market has been strong in recent years but finds itself now in what Thurston called a "transition phase" as it shifts from a sellers' market to greater balance, largely because of rising interest rates. Rental prices rose in the third quarter, he said, but vacancies did, too.
"I don’t want to be negative," he wrote, "but the market is changing."
Construction is expected to be finished within weeks at The Cue, Sage's 53-unit rental project at the northeast corner of Q and 18th streets.
Excavation work proceeds at Sage's 40-unit rental project, 918 at Eastchester, 2½ blocks away at former Sinaloa Mexican Food Restaurant at 20th and P streets.
In mid-2017, across O Street at the same intersection as the Cléo lot, Sage opened 144-unit rental community called 17th Place Townhomes. That same year, Cafe Smitten was opened by members of the same Smith family that owns Sage, which includes City Councilman Bob Smith.
Sage co-owner Anna Smith said by email the family's plan has always been to build apartments on the lot. It's a prime infill location that maximizes a key Eastchester intersection, she said. Plus, residents will have easy access to an urban amenity: "their own built-in craft coffee house — one of Bakersfield’s treasured gathering spaces, Cafe Smitten."
Engineering plans are in the works, she said, along with architecture by a local firm that has done other work for Sage, Cater Design Group.
Cléo is planned to feature a clean, modern design with nods to the area's history, Smith wrote. Each unit will have parking, and the community will have gated entries, a private rooftop terrace, its own dog park, a bike storage room, package locations and a trash chute.
Smith added that the area's brick storefronts and their unique histories inspired the name, after the muse of history in Greek mythology, Kleio.
Sage has raised the money it needs in private equity, she said, and the company is in talks with construction lenders.