Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man and a juvenile male on Saturday night following an armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot at Target on 2901 Ming Avenue, according to the BPD.
Javier Calderon, 22, and the juvenile male fled the scene in a Ford Mustang after robbing a victim at gunpoint. Officers located and stopped the vehicle at 10:36 p.m. A loaded firearm was discovered along with the victim's stolen property, according to police.
The two were arrested on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and weapons violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.