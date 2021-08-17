One 11-year-old girl shot, mother injured in east Bakersfield shooting

An 11-year-old girl was shot and her mother suffered minor injuries in a shooting Monday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.
The KCSO investigation found that a mother and four children, ranging from 1 to 14 years old, were driving in east Bakersfield Monday night. They were followed by another vehicle for several blocks, according to the news release by the KCSO.
At the intersection of North Tulare and Jeffrey streets, suspects shot at the car multiple times and hit the 11-year-old girl, deputies said. The mother drove immediately to a hospital.
The two suspects drove away in a truck and have not been found.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can call the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.