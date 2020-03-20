It seemed to happen overnight.
One day, we were hanging out, going to the movies, eating dinner in restaurants, surrounding ourselves on all sides by living, breathing human beings.
Then suddenly, social interaction — being out in public spaces — became potentially life-threatening, if not for ourselves then for others.
Now it has taboo written all over it.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide mandatory stay-at-home order Thursday night, a legal requirement that residents stay indoors, with some exceptions, during the coronavirus pandemic.
Newsom is counting on social pressure, not the National Guard, to help enforce the order. At least for now.
But not everyone is heeding the warning.
People still are taking advantage of beautiful weather to walk, run and bike the length of Panorama Park, the Park at River Walk and other outdoor attractions.
Never have Americans been so dependent on one other, at least since World War II.
"It's time for all of us to recognize as individuals and as a community we need to do more to meet this moment," Newsom said.
Despite pushback from some, many are rising to that moment including here in Kern County.
In less than a week, the behavior of huge numbers of Bakersfield residents has changed dramatically. People are making both small and enormous sacrifices in a collective effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
In order to respect area residents' efforts to maintain recommended social distancing, we gathered many comments and responses through social media.
"I'm hiking the hills above Hart Park," said Cathy Enderle-Baca. But there's no interaction with others.
LeonorLi Matthews Gibbs, a multilingual foreign-born resident who is married to a local attorney, says she's staying home as much as possible.
"Rotary meetings and training have gone virtual," Gibbs said. Even her yoga classes are now online.
"We are learning new ways to stay connected with family and friends using FaceTime and Skype," she said. "Things I took for granted like getting my nails done or just 'popping' into a store for a quick item is now a chore. Good thing I’ve a talent for improvising meals out of whatever odds and ends are in my pantry."
People are not really sure where the lines are drawn. Can we pick up a pizza at our favorite parlor? Can we get a haircut? Can we ride the bus? Can we buy a bottle of wine at our favorite wine shop?
Country vocalist Annie Kidwell said she and her husband are mostly remaining behind closed doors.
"He is 68, which puts him in the age range to stay home," she said. Kidwell is also high-risk, so their socializing has suddenly dwindled to zero.
Bakersfield resident Adam Dodsworth returned home earlier this week from a visit to Asia. He was surprised by how lax officials were in screening travelers entering the United States.
"I'm trying to ignore the fact that I flew into LAX from Bangkok (Thailand) and Taipei (Taiwan) this week and did not even get my temperature checked," he said.
Kiyoshi Tomono, a community partnership executive at Adventist Health Bakersfield, said the issue isn’t being in public places so much as congregating with lots of people and touching potentially contaminated surfaces.
Referring to a guide provided by Public Health in Los Angeles, Tomono noted that hiking and taking a walk are OK, as long as you’re not co-mingling.
But Newsom's order appears to prohibit even those activities.
There's no doubt that social pressure to behave in a way that provides the most safety to the larger community is gaining steam. But there's plenty of pushback, too.
Local teacher Crystal Huddleston said she stopped dining in at restaurants well before it became forbidden, but she has been getting curbside and take-out service from places like Cafe Smitten, Martin’s Meats, and Moo Creamery.
"As much as I love the mai-tais at Bill Lee’s," Huddleston said, "I think going to the bar and enjoying one now would be irresponsible."
As of Friday, it would also be impossible. The bar and restaurant at Bill Lee's is closed. The iconic restaurant, however, is doing a brisk business with its delivery and take-out service.
Kern County Museum CEO Mike McCoy said Thursday he was surprised that some restaurants were still open for dine-in. Indeed, even later in the week, a small number of eateries appeared to be accepting customers indoors.
"We grocery shop and then come home," McCoy said. "I have to work but maintain limited contact with people."
Longtime Bakersfield resident Tim Stonelake said he's avoiding crowded places, but will still visit a store if need be. He's using sanitizing wipes and washing his hands a lot.
"We are semi-self-quarantining because we’re both over 65. It feels a little bit like a hurricane party," he said. "It feels good to have some clearer guidelines coming from our government health agencies, finally, after weeks of mixed messages."
The next few weeks will certainly test the patience of many who are not used to hunkering down behind four walls. But many say they are checking in with neighbors who live alone or those who may be struggling with loneliness or anxiety.
Like many Bakersfield neighbors, Mari Galvan is just trying to weather this long extended hurricane party of one.
Said Galvan, "I’m avoiding being out there."
Dr. When from Baltimore just explained it best. "I have stayed at work for you. Will you PLEASE stay at home for me?" Buck up people. Prove you too can be a great generation.
" I'm trying to ignore the fact that I flew into LAX from Bangkok (Thailand) and Taipei (Taiwan) this week and did not even get my temperature checked," he said. "

Geez....that is surprising.
Geez....that is surprising.
