Once strangers, now brothers: Honor Flight Kern County returns home to celebration

Sure, the plane was cramped, the hours long, and the time changes grueling.
But for U.S. Army and Vietnam veteran Richard Mott, the rewards he’s received through Honor Flight Kern County have more than made up for it.
One of those rewards was connecting with many of the 98 fellow veterans who were on the flight that left Bakersfield Tuesday morning and returned Thursday night.
“We started out as strangers,” Mott said. "But we became brothers again.”
J.R. Chagoya had a similar experience. The 83-year-old warrior who became a banker later in life met Larry Hosler and Kenny Kessinger at dinner Tuesday night.
And a bond was formed.
“Three veterans,” Chagoya said. “We didn’t know each other. Now we are brothers.”
Ask anyone who flew on Honor Flight Kern County’s 46th flight, and they’re likely to have a similar story.
By the end of the second day, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Jerry Ward was convinced that all eligible veterans should go on an Honor Flight.
“If there’s any veterans out there that are thinking about going … you should go,” Ward said.
At the World War II Memorial on Thursday morning, U.S. Army veteran Bob Paillet, 73, walked between two rows of tourists, all of them applauding and thanking the veterans for the sacrifices they made in service to their country.
Soon afterward, a woman approached Paillet, and handed him a handwritten note and a red carnation.
The veteran was stunned.
“I was one of those who didn’t want to go on Honor Flight,” he remembered. “I didn’t want to think about the war. I was no hero. I was that guy doing what I was told to do.”
The brilliant red carnation. The note of thanks. Paillet couldn’t help but be moved.
“It wasn’t like this when I came home from Vietnam,” he said.
With help from designated “guardians” and Honor Flight staff volunteers, the aging vets visited several memorials in D.C., including the U.S. Navy Memorial, the U.S. Air Force Memorial, the Marine Corps War Memorial, the Korean War Memorial and others.
At the Vietnam War Memorial’s famous wall, sometimes called “the wall that heals,” U.S. Army veteran Johnny Suniga searched for three names in particular among the more than 58,000 names etched into the huge columns of black granite.
“I was a squad leader, and I lost three of my men,” Suniga said. “Being here is very heart-wrenching.”
But it’s also heartwarming, Suniga said, to realize that the the country cares about its veterans enough to build that magnificent tribute.
The logistics of flying 186 people to Baltimore, loading them on four tour buses, having hotel reservations in place, and over the next two days, escorting them to some of Washington, D.C.’s most beautiful and moving locations, is no small matter.
It couldn’t be done without the knowledge and expertise of HFKC’s unpaid volunteers, dedicated individuals like tour leader Ken Nakashima, bus leader Cheryl Renz and many others.
And each veteran was accompanied by a guardian — often a son or daughter of the vet — who help support the flights by paying their own way. Veterans, of course, fly free.
“This couldn’t be done without our great guardians,” Nakashima said during the flight home.
Even Keith Foster, the lead bus driver, was a wealth of information and humor as he pointed out the many sights passed along the way to the next memorial, the next stop, the next inspiring moment.
Thanks to an invitation from Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, the veterans and their support teams were able to visit the Capitol building and sit in the same chairs on the House floor used by the nation’s lawmakers.
To be able to see America’s history so close-up may have been worth the trip all by itself.
On the flight back to Bakersfield, there was still another surprise for the veterans: Mail Call.
Each vet received a packet of cards, letters, children’s drawings, congratulatory notes, and sometimes touching, soulful missives from siblings, spouses and friends.
Some vets were in tears as they read them.
Finally, after an exhausting and exhilarating three days, the veterans, their guardians and support staff touched down at Meadows Field, where a near-overflow crowd was waiting for them.
Among the crowd was Veronica Hernandez, waiting for her husband, Alex Hernandez, to return. The couple's grown daughter Christina Bourassa had driven in all the way from Arizona to welcome Alex Hernandez home.
Nearby, Donna Tillmann was there with a number of family members, waiting with open arms for the return of her husband of 41 years, Johan Tillmann.
"I talked to him last night, she said. "He said he's exhausted, but is coming home a changed human being."