He was there in the mid-1970s when Dolly Parton showed up, sans wig and rhinestones, to teach the boys how to play her new song, "Kentucky Gambler."
He was behind the keys at Willie Nelson's studio when he looked up to see Leon Russell, one of his musical heroes, standing there watching him play.
And he was barely old enough to buy a beer when he joined Merle Haggard and his band, the Strangers, to perform at the Nixon White House in 1973, then slid down the White House banister as an encore.
Mark Yeary, who was barely out of his teens when he left his home in east Bakersfield to go on the road with Haggard, one of the most successful and influential country music singer-songwriters ever to croon a note, died Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home. He was 67.
"He played music Thursday night. He seemed chipper and happy," said Yeary's longtime girlfriend, Leticia Mollers, in a phone call from the couple's home in Arizona City, Ariz.
They had breakfast together Friday morning, and Yeary went back to sleep. Then he started coughing and gasping for breath. Mollers called 911, but when medics arrived, they couldn't revive him.
Though he grew up in Orange County, Yeary spent the last half of the 1960s — his high school years — in Bakersfield.
A streak of musical talent ran through his family. His father sang in a barbershop quartet and his grandfather was an accomplished violin maker who would become the concertmaster for the San Francisco Philharmonic.
For Yeary, the move to east Bakersfield, and the racial and musical diversity there, would supplement his early musical influences.
Though country music would later become central to his musical expression, as a teenager, the budding drummer and keyboard player didn’t much care for Buck Owens, Haggard or any of the country sounds coming out of Nashville or Bakersfield’s “Nashville West.”
“I’d heard of Merle Haggard, but I wasn’t the least bit interested," Yeary told a Californian reporter in 2003.
That would soon change.
"I first met Mark in my College Heights neighborhood when I heard the sound of an electric organ drifting my direction from an alleyway that ran behind Duke Drive," recalled Bakersfield-bred drummer Eric Griffin, who now works in Jackson, Miss. as an English professor and director of Latin American Studies at Millsaps College.
"When I peeked over a backyard fence, there was Mark playing a Vox Continental, the organ made famous by John Lennon. I think I'd only ever seen that model on television."
After hearing the young Yeary, Griffin was resolved to get him over to his house for a backyard jam.
Soon Yeary and Griffin joined two other friends, Mark Danitschek and Bill Shaw for an East High talent show performance.
"Eventually we were playing high school dances together in a band that also featured Ray Arvizu and Glen Fong on saxes," Griffin said.
"Eventually, Mark, Ray, and I were asked to join the Bill Shaw Madness with Lew Wilcox on bass," Griffin said. "That was the first really serious band we were ever in, and it was during that time that Mark also began playing piano on Jimmy Thomason's afternoon television show.
The long-haired rocker replaced Bakersfield Sound-pioneer Bill Woods on piano on Thomason's popular show, but the switch from rock to country was not as easy as he imagined.
“Bill Woods showed me the first country licks I ever learned,” Yeary told The Californian years ago. “And Jimmy sort of took me under his wing.”
As an education, it was invaluable.
When the phone call from Haggard finally came, the country music star invited Yeary to his home, which at that time was located near the mouth of the Kern River Canyon off Highway 178.
“I drove up into his driveway and there he is standing on the balcony of his upstairs music room,” Yeary recalled of Haggard.
The whole scene seemed just a bit surreal.
Haggard had model trains running throughout the house. And a refrigerator near the bar was filled with nothing but green bottles of Heineken beer.
Haggard had called in his longtime guitarist, the legendary Roy Nichols, and the three of them jammed on a few tunes — Haggard and Nichols on acoustic guitars and Yeary on a big, white grand piano.
“The next day he called me, told me I could have the job permanently if I wanted it,” Yeary said.
And so began Yeary’s 19-year career as the pianist and occasional record producer for Merle Haggard and the Strangers. Nineteen years of performing in some of the hottest entertainment venues across the continent, from huge, Texas honkytonks to Madison Square Garden, Carnegie Hall and the Ed Sullivan Theater, where The Beatles had performed. Nineteen years of recording more than 20 No. 1 hits and nearly two dozen more in the top 10.
"Those 19 years," Yeary wisecracked, "were the best 17 of my life."
Norm Hamlet, 84, a pedal-steel guitarist who was a member of the Strangers for nearly five decades, said he remembers when the young pianist joined the band.
"He did a good job for us," Hamlet said Monday. "He put a lot into it. He was that good. He even produced some of Merle's records."
“When I went to work for Merle, he was about the biggest thing there was,” Yeary said in 2003.
Some years, the band was on the road 250 days. Yeary remembered Haggard as a mentor who gave him plenty of room to stretch and offered lots of encouragement, but he could also be difficult to work for.
One night, the two were sitting in a truck stop coffee shop together, when Haggard told Yeary to listen closely to the piano player on the jukebox.
“He’s trying to sound like you,” Haggard told his young piano player. It was the best compliment Yeary could have imagined.
In 1992, Yeary finally decided it was time to leave the band. But after attaching his name and his identity to Haggard and the Strangers for nearly two decades, the transition was achingly difficult.
Eventually his marriage fell apart. He moved to Branson, Mo. and then to Arizona. He suffered a stroke in 2008 that limited the use of his right hand.
Medical problems and money problems plagued him.
But he's been working on a book and new songs, said his sister, Terri Ryan. And he had been playing drums a lot.
"He told me he always thought he was a better drummer than a piano player," Ryan said. "Hard to believe, huh?"
For Griffin, Yeary was a gift to those with whom he came in contact — especially musically.
"It took seeing 'I Love Dixie Blues' come out in 1973 — which I think was the first Haggard album that Mark played on — for most of us to fully understand what a truly gifted guy we'd been playing with," Griffin said.
"Thankfully, when Mark came off the road, he began to teach his rock 'n' roll buddies what he'd been learning with Merle. Through him, a lot of us began to understand the artistry that, at that time, was still very much alive in the singer-songwriters and musicians we associate with the Bakersfield Sound.
"That was a real gift," Griffin said, "one for which I think many of Mark's contemporaries will always be grateful."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.