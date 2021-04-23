Once homeless, family is home at last after years striving for self-sufficiency

It has been a long road for Raven Decuir, but she has finally received the one thing she has been striving toward for years.
A key.
As well as the house that goes with it.
Once homeless, the single mother of two teenage boys is a recent graduate of Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire’s home ownership program and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program. On Friday, the two organizations held a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of Decuir’s new home.
As part of the program, Decuir herself helped build the home, and she became emotional during the ceremony when asked to make remarks.
“It was very difficult to be displaced with (my children),” she said. “I was trying to keep them comfortable even though I have to be an and do adult things.”
In 2014, a divorce forced Decuir and her two children, Majesty and Hynes, into homelessness. They spent nine months at the Bethany Homeless Center until they were able to obtain housing using a voucher from the Housing Authority. Living in the same unit for the last seven years, Decuir entered the self-sufficiency program with the hope of one day helping those like she had been helped.
“It was a huge mountain to climb,” she said. “I’m happy, I’m excited, I’m looking forward to the future. It brings a lot of new possibilities.”
Majesty and Hynes, too, relished in their new home on Friday. Although the furniture has yet to be moved in, the 14 and 13 year olds had already picked out their rooms and were looking forward to relaxing, watching TV and streaming video games in their new environment.
“It’s really great,” Majesty said. “We were so surprised to learn at the start that we were going to get this chance.”
His brother agreed. The two helped their mother as the house was being constructed.
“I just feel accomplished,” Hynes said. “All the landscaping, the building and the waiting, and it’s here now.”
Lasting around two years, the construction of the new home was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, which put a dent on the number of volunteers who stepped up to help Habitat for Humanity Golden Empire. Nevertheless, CEO Ron White said it was a blessing to help someone like Decuir, whose perseverance and tenacity he admires.
“You talk about putting God’s love into action, this is God’s love in action right here,” he said during the ceremony.
Bank of America supplied a $12,500 grant in support of the new home. As part of the program, Decuir will also receive a Better Money Habits financial literacy course, which is part of the bank’s free financial education platform.
Decuir also received a $14,242.04 check from the Housing Authority, which comes from funds the authority provided to match increases in Decuir’s earnings.
After the ceremony, Decuir said she hoped to become a daycare provider and continue volunteering to help give back to the system that had helped her.
She said she hopes to give back, “in every capacity that is humanly possible as far as volunteering, educating people on the services that they offer and how they change lives because they actually do.”