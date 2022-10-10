Once a low-key race, KCCD candidates no longer under the radar

Most individuals who run for election to serve on the governing board of the Kern Community College District don't expect to receive a lot of media attention.
But that doesn't mean what they do is not important.
This year the race garnered an extra dollop of attention after Bakersfield Republican Bill Thomas — once one of the most powerful figures in Congress — cast a critical eye on two district races when he spoke out against two members of Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner's family, as well as Scrivner's chief of staff, for simultaneously trying to capture three seats on two influential boards in the November election, including two seats on the KCCD board of trustees.
Scrivner’s mother, Kathy Scrivner, a retired teacher, is running for a seat on the Kern High School District Board.
Christina Scrivner, the supervisor’s wife and a member of the Tehachapi City Council, is running against Ridgecrest resident Jennifer Slayton, who has served 17 years in education administration. Both are vying for Area 2, the KCCD trustee seat representing eastern Kern County.
And John Antonaros, Scrivner's chief of staff, is running for the district's Area 3, northeast Bakersfield seat against Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, who has represented Area 3 for the past four years.
"There are forces ... working in other parts of the country with a primary focus on (winning seats on) school boards," Thomas said at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last month for Bakersfield College’s new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math center.
He called the Scrivners' gambit "outrageous, unless of course your mission is to capture enough seats on the school board to begin to tell the teachers what they can and cannot teach in the classroom."
But as fiery as Thomas' words sounded, they don't appear to have inspired a war cry among the four candidates vying for the KCCD's Area 2 and Area 3.
"I'm dedicating my time and energy to my current responsibilities," said Area 3 candidate Gomez-Heitzeberg, 77, who began her teaching career in 1966 and retired in 2018 as Bakersfield College's vice president of instruction.
"Students are my top priority," she said. And she doesn't want anything to distract from her efforts to get re-elected and continue to use her "extensive experience and understanding of the community college system" to keep making the kind of progress she says she has witnessed over the past four years on the board.
Christina Scrivner, 41, called Thomas' comments "palace intrigue," and said politicizing the race "may be important to Mr. Thomas, but it's not important to the folks in the community."
Slayton, 45, said she's concerned that lots of money may be flowing into the race from outside special interests, but said she can't fault anyone who wants to step up to serve their community in such a capacity.
"I can't be mad at people ... who want to get involved."
Antonaros, 48, comes from a family of teachers, counselors, principals and coaches. His interest in serving is sincere, not political, he said.
"It is essential that there be accountability and transparency for the spending and management of the $500 million Measure J taxpayer funds," he said, a goal, incidentally, all candidates agree on.
"I have serious concerns with the way these funds are being managed and spent," he said. "There have been numerous cost overruns on various projects with little to no explanation as to why. There must be accountability and transparency in the spending of our valuable, hard-earned tax dollars."
Ultimately, the core mission of the Kern Community College District is to educate its students, he said.
"This is a decision I made after considerable and thoughtful discussion with family and friends," Antonaros said. "After seeing my cousin struggle for years to complete his degree because he’s been wait-listed year after year, and similar experiences with friends and associates, I knew I had to step-up and fight for a change.
"My decision to run is my own," he said. "Although I feel that Mr. Thomas' choice to attack me at a Bakersfield College ribbon-cutting ceremony was extremely inappropriate, his words are nothing more than inflammatory rhetoric."
Area 1 incumbent Kyle Carter is running unopposed.