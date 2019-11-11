A U.S. Army flag has gone missing from the Kern Veterans Memorial on Truxtun Avenue, disappointing local veterans and raising questions about who would have taken the banner, how and why.
The flag's absence became evident shortly after 7 a.m. Monday as local veterans groups prepared for an 8 a.m. flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Veterans Day.
At the plaza next to Beale Memorial Library they found nine flagpoles but only eight flags to represent the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Navy, as well as the U.S. Merchant Marine, POW-MIA, the United States of America and California.
But no U.S. Army flag.
"Very un-American. I don't know why they do these things," said Army veteran Joe Vejar, a Tulare County resident in town for the Bakersfield Veterans Day Parade.
His wife, Rachel Vejar, added, "You'd think they would have more respect."
It's not the first time flags have been taken from the memorial without authorization, local veterans said. But the flag's disappearance on the eve of Veterans Day caused people involved with the commemoration to wonder what happened.
David Graham, post commander at Bakersfield's American Legion Post 26, said it was unlikely the flag's removal was any kind of prank. Noting that the flag's lanyard, or rope, can only be reached from the ground with the use of a key, he theorized someone may have cut the lock, used a ladder, or else stood on another person's shoulders to reach high up the flagpole.
"I think it's vandalism. Just my thought," he said, calling the incident "pretty rotten."
Patriots of Kern President Dick Taylor said he didn't have enough information to judge what had taken place. Perhaps someone took the opportunity to replace a ragged banner, he said, and simply ran out of time before installing a replacement.
"To steal one flag just sounds odd," he said. "That's a lot of work to go through to get it down."
That scenario seemed unlikely to Larry Romero, who as part of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7216 in Bakersfield is often involved in local honor guard ceremonies. He keeps the keys to the memorial's flagpoles and said he checks on the flags and replaces them when it's time to do so.
Romero said he thinks the lanyard was cut.
"It's sad that people have to do that. Why? Why?" he asked. "There's bad people all over the world, and we have some here."
Romero recalled the memorial's Marine Corps flag going missing a few years ago. Graham, too, remembered banners being taken from the site in recent years — a U.S. flag and a POW-MIA flag.
For Romero and others, the question now becomes who will pay for the flag and the lanyard, which Graham said may cost more money than the banner itself.
"What we're getting is … someone to fix it," Romero said. "But they don't know who's responsible to fix it."
