Editor's note: This story originally published in the Nov. 11, 2019, issue of The Bakersfield Californian.
It was 1945, the war had ended but the wounds were still fresh.
On the Philippine island of Panay, Josephine Cabatian watched as a lone man approached from a distance. As he neared the rural farmhouse, she saw the man must be injured, for he was limping heavily and his walking was labored. Something about him made her stay and stare, even as others, still fearful of wartime violence, chose to remain inside.
The man neared the dwelling, close enough for his features to be distinguished, and with eyes widening, and her heartbeat seeming to stop, Josephine caught her breath.
It was her brother, who was thought to have died in the war, weary, but alive.
The above story, told by Bakersfield resident April Joy Garcera, is a tale that has been shared by her family for generations. After nearly 75 years, the story of her grandfather's miraculous return home from war has become a central part of the family's collective memory and identity.
And it's no wonder.
Adriano Cabatian had been a soldier in the U.S. Army’s Philippine Scouts when the Empire of Japan began its invasion of the Philippines mere hours after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
Cabatian fought the Japanese alongside American soldiers, survived the infamous Bataan Death March and endured a long ordeal as a Japanese prisoner of war, a captivity that included vicious torture.
"As Veteran’s Day is upon us," Garcera wrote, "it is with great honor and joy that I share the story of my grandpa, Adriano Cabatian.
"I never got to meet him, as he passed away the year before I was born, but where other children were tucked-in to fairytales and folklore, my mother sent me to bed with stories of her father’s valor, heroism, and resilience."
Cabatian died in 1990, but members of his family in Bakersfield and across the country last month accepted on his behalf the Congressional Gold Medal, the U.S. Congress’ highest civilian honor.
On Oct. 28, Garcera and her family assembled in the San Francisco War Memorial building to accept the medal, approved by Congress in 2016 to honor all Filipino World War II veterans.
The honor was a long time coming, as most who served are dead or in their 90s.
“The Filipino veterans of World War II overcame many challenges in their fight for compensation, family reunification, and verification of wartime service," Sen. Mazie K. Hirono of Hawaii, one of the authors of the bill, said after it was signed into law in December 2016.
"While this recognition is long overdue," she said, "the Congressional Gold Medal is a fitting tribute to the sacrifice that these veterans made for our country."
Cabatian's daughter, Marie Lena Garcera, said her father never held a grudge against the Japanese, despite the atrocities and their mistreatment of prisoners.
"He really was tortured," she said. "But my dad was a very forgiving guy.
"He really is a hero in the family," she said.
Cabatian is mentioned with his friend and fellow platoon member, Geoffrey Dumaguit, in the book, "American Ex-Prisoners of War: Non Solum Armis, Vol. 3."
According to the book, the two men, along with many other Philippine Scouts were forced into the jungle by intense Japanese bombing.
"In the jungles of Bataan, they suffered intense hunger and thirst, eating monkeys, snakes, lizards, grasshoppers and whatever they could get hold of," the author wrote. "Their weight began to decline."
"On April 7, 1942, two days before the surrender of Bataan, while engaged in a heavy encounter as a machine gunner at Limay, Bataan, they were directly hit by a Japanese bomb that sent most of them flying from their foxholes."
Dumaguit suffered multiple wounds, according to the book, which briefly mentions Cabatian.
"As he strove to walk with a platoon mate, Adriano Cabatian, whose right arm was dangling, his company commander, Capt. Jones, saw and met them."
Ultimately, the men were captured and forced on the excruciating march, littered with the corpses of those who succumbed to their wounds — or who died by the bullets and bayonets of their captors.
It's no wonder Cabatian's family believed he had perished in the war. But he had a life yet to be lived, and he did exactly that.
In 1958, he came to the United States and began working at a farm in Delano.
"He said that was the only job a man with colored skin could get," his daughter remembers.
But he sent money home, returning to visit when he could — until he could afford to bring his family to America, where ultimately they would thrive.
And although he's been gone for nearly three decades, the family legend of Adriano Cabatian lives on. So does their love.
"Oh, my. I missed him by a year," his granddaughter laments. "I wish I could have met him."
But his story survives, still handed down from generation to generation, still held in the hearts of those who love him.
"Keeping his story in my head is part of my getting to know him," said April Joy Garcera.
Such is the power of stories.
