A loaf of bread would set you back about 9 cents in 1925, the year Alvin Millet was born. He was 16 when the Imperial Japanese Navy bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii in 1941, thrusting America into World War II.
At 17, the young high school student decided to join the U.S. Navy after a trip to the cinema.
“I was watching one of those movies, those flag-wavers — I can’t remember which one,” he remembered. “And when I come out of there, I thought, that’s what I want to do.”
The romance. The heroism. War, Hollywood-style.
Now, at 95, having lived it, having seen one of his fellow aviation mechanics cut nearly in half by shrapnel from an exploding Japanese bomb, Millet has a sacred right to his opinion about war, popular or not.
“It was a terrible mistake, worst I made in my life,” he said of his choice to enlist with his best friend.
As Americans commemorate Veterans Day 2020 to honor and remember the millions who have served and sacrificed, Millet shared his own story as one among many who wore the uniform in the service of his country.
It wasn’t long before the Bakersfield teen would be on a troop ship charting a course for the war in the Pacific. He served as an aviation mechanic, island-hopping in the war-torn region as Allied forces closed in on the Island of Japan.
“He was a machinist’s mate,” said his son Frank Millet. “He’s talked several times about air attacks by Japanese planes.”
The young sailor served on the New Hebrides islands, Guadalcanal, the Fiji islands and Bougainville, working to keep the Navy’s warplanes in the air.
He worked on the Grumman F6F Hellcat, the Douglas SBD Dauntless, the Grumman TBF Avenger and the reverse gull-winged Corsair, flown by the famed VF-17 Navy fighter squadron.
“That squadron had a little Beechcraft they’d fly to Australia for the weekend,” Millet remembered with a smile. “They’d always remember us guys.”
Apparently, remaining on good terms with the men who kept their planes in top form was a priority for fighter jocks, as they would bring back whiskey for the hardworking mechanics.
Millet suggested that the men who fought on the beaches and the CBs who built airstrips and other island infrastructure seemingly overnight did the hardest jobs. But bombing and strafing by Japanese pilots was not uncommon.
You could hear them coming.
“Somebody would say, ‘Here comes Charlie,’” he recalled, and they’d head for the foxholes and bunkers.
“You’d run like hell,” he said.
Phosphorous bombs were especially feared.
“If it got on you, it would burn straight through you,” he said of the chemical.
After he came home, nightmares were common. He still remembers the name of a crewmate who was working on repairing an aircraft wing when Japanese planes struck. Millet told the man they needed to run. But the man stayed behind.
“When I came back, he was still there,” Millet remembered. “A piece of shrapnel damn near cut him in two.”
These are moments one never forgets, he said, no matter how hard you try.
And when you listen to a 95-year-old veteran question the meaning of war, the reason they are fought, the futility of it all, you don’t question his patriotism or make one peep about his love for his country.
“You’re better off forgetting some of that stuff,” he said.
He saw friends die. He watched good men go out of their minds.
“You could see it in a guy’s eyes,” he said when they were starting to lose it.
Like so many others, when Millet returned to the states, he married, started a family, worked hard, played hard and lived an American life.
He worked a wholesale milk route for a number of years, and bought a house in south Bakersfield in 1947 for $6,000. Much of the area was still cotton fields.
Then later he began working in the oilfields, rented out the house and moved the wife and kids to the oil lease, where the three children attended Aztec School in Oildale.
“I was 7 years old before I knew there was anything south of the river,” Frank Millet said.
Later, the Millets would also start a small cattle operation. It was a testament to the ingenuity and energy of a family that didn’t start with much, but never stopped moving forward.
When the elder Millet retired from Standard Oil, he had 2,000 shares of company stock that split twice, to 8,000 shares. He later bought a pickup with cash.
“We used to go dove hunting together and have a big dove feed in their backyard,” longtime family friend Jon Harding recalled Tuesday. “Al had a half of a 25-gallon drum on a stand. He would fill it with cooking oil, light a fire under it, they would put all the dove in a big brown paper bag, with flour and seasoning, shake it, then drop the doves in the hot oil to cook.”
The women would make salads and bread. Once the dove was done, sacks of French fries were dropped in the hot oil.
“It was a big feast, good times and good food,” Harding said.
“Al is a good man,” he said, “strict and he was always respected.”
Alvin Millet’s wife, Imogene Mae Brown, died five years ago.
She was “tough,” said the man she left behind.
“Mom was a really strong, really wonderful woman,” his son added.
The sailor, oilman and cattleman still lives in the same home in south Bakersfield. And he still takes care of himself, though Frank stops by most every day.
As the reporter and photographer were leaving Tuesday morning, the elder Millet asked a question.
“Have you ever killed a man?” he asked the reporter.
“No,” came the reply. “Have you?”
“Yes,” Al Millet said. “I have.”
But he would say no more.