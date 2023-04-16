 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On the verge of retirement, Brice looks back on a career of building business relationships in Kern

Between the time David Dobbs first talked with a lender about launching Imbibe Wine & Spirits Merchant and the day he came back in 2008 ready to buy a storefront along Truxtun Avenue, his bank's enthusiasm for his project had cooled considerably.

It was the start of the Great Recession, and lenders were backing away from risks they would have taken even a year prior. But then Dobbs had a conversation with Keith Brice, president of Bakersfield-based Mid State Development Corp.

Coronavirus Cases