Total devastation.
That's what James Farley faced when he squeezed through a narrow gap in a blackened wall to find himself standing in what was once an office at Tina Marie's, his wife Tina Brown's popular cafe on Chester Avenue in downtown Bakersfield.
But instead of the normal trappings of a business office, the room looked like a bomb had been dropped through the roof. Burned debris was knee-deep, and a fallen length of sheet metal duct rested in a diagonal.
Amid the destruction, a stopped clock still hung on the wall, seeming to signal that time had stopped for the restaurant, a business that on a normal day — in a normal year — would be bustling with activity, the smell of breakfast cooking, the chatter of happy customers.
But early Saturday morning, a fire that is still under investigation broke out next door at a place called Pallets for Days. The flames soon spread to the restaurant, quickly turning a dream into a nightmare, a future into a past.
"Tina would be down here every night until 10 or 11, decorating, cleaning, working," Farley said. "This place is her life."
After an exhausting weekend, Brown was home Monday, trying to let her heartbeat settle, taking time to take it all in.
"I've been leasing this place for almost 18 years," she said. "My landlord is amazing. He's been nothing but good to me."
Sherman Gross, the owner of the property, told her, "Take a break. Take a vacation."
This can't be fixed tomorrow or next week or next month.
But if it's possible, they want to rebuild. They want to stay downtown, both husband and wife said Monday.
Friend and fellow downtown business owner Marc DeLeon showed up at the soot-covered sidewalk Monday morning to offer assistance and moral support.
"For this to happen after they worked so hard to make sure there was some kind of normalcy in people's lives, is just tragic," DeLeon said.
Brown was ahead of the curve, he said, when it came to moving indoor dining outdoors. Brown did everything possible to keep her 10 or so employees working, and her customers happy, while at the same time following the ever-changing list of COVID-19 guidelines.
After the fire, the cook came down and hung his black chef's jacket and hat in front of the cafe. It was a kind of memorial, Farley said. A statement of solidarity and hope.
But by Monday it was gone, he said. Someone had entered the fenced enclosure around the burned out restaurant and took it home.
And yet, there continue to be bright spots, moments that lift the couple's spirits.
"We've seen customers with tears in their eyes," Farley said. "This fire has been awful, but it's shown us how deep this goes, how much the community cares."
When the restaurant's namesake showed up Sunday, her employees were waiting for her — with a bouquet of flowers.
"They were there. They had roses for me," she said, her voice breaking.
Nam "Bill" Bui was also there Monday. He owns the two storefront properties on the other side of Pallets for Days, to the north.
The place with the sign out front that still says Sensations Lingerie has been closed for three or four years, he said. And Maria's Home Furnishings has been open only sporadically during the pandemic.
The former is a complete disaster. Part of the roof has caved in. The furniture store appears to have suffered less damage, but it, too, is a mess.
"I don't have insurance," Bui said.
As he stood in the midst of the destruction, Bui said he hopes that there's a way back for everyone affected by the fire.
Koral Hancharick, executive director of the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History, said she feels lucky the museum escaped serious fire damage.
"It is gut-wrenching to see our neighbors' businesses to the south burned to a total loss," she said Monday.
"The museum was fortunate. We sustained a sizable amount of water and smoke damage," she said. "And it will take a while to clean up and restore the museum.
"However, the building and our exhibits are all OK.
"A big thank you must go out to the Bakersfield Fire Department crews," Hancharick said. "They worked diligently at extinguishing both fires that started Saturday."
Michael Walkley, public information officer at the city fire department, said it's going to take time before there are answers to questions about the fire.
He walked the store fronts on Monday, but arson investigators have much work to do.
"I do not have any new information," he said in an email.
"I spoke with the arson unit regarding both fires," he said. "They stated a building this size could take weeks to complete the investigation."