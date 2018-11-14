Historic Tejon Ranch, the largest single expanse of private property in California, commemorated its 175th anniversary Wednesday by donating an original Rancho El Tejon land grant deed bearing the authorized signature of President Abraham Lincoln to the Autry Museum of the American West.
You heard right: Honest Abe. Civil War-era document.
At an event held Wednesday about 40 miles south of Bakersfield at the ranch's guest house, known as the Hacienda, guests and members of news organizations listened as Tejon Ranch President and CEO Greg Bielli spoke about the future of Tejon Ranch.
Several others offered their take on Tejon as well, including Kern County Supervisors Mike Maggard and Zack Scrivner and state Sen. Jean Fuller.
"It's been in our vault for more than 150 years," Barry Zoeller, vice president of corporate communications and investor relations, said of the federal deed dated May 9, 1863, the time of the Civil War.
Rancho El Tejon was the first of the four Mexican land grants that comprise the present-day Tejon Ranch to be awarded by the Mexican government. The land grants were awarded at a time when Mexico wanted to extend its influence over Alta California by giving large portions of land to its citizens. On November 24, 1843, then Governor of Alta California, Manuel Micheltorena, awarded the 98,000-acre Rancho El Tejon to Juan Antonio Aguirre and Ignacio del Valle.
Following the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo, the land grants previously awarded by the Mexican government had to be confirmed and reauthorized by the United States government. Nearly 20 years after the original Mexican land grant had been awarded, on May 9, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln’s secretary, William O. Stoddard, affixed Lincoln’s signature to a deed recognizing Aguirre and del Valle as the rightful owners of Rancho El Tejon. That historic document, which has been in the possession of Tejon Ranch for more than 150 years, will now have a new home at the Autry Museum of the American West.
“We can think of no better way to recognize our 175 years as a California landmark than to give a significant part of our history to a museum that specializes in documenting, researching and exhibiting the American West – the Autry Museum,” Bielli said Wednesday. “When Tejon Ranch celebrated its 150th anniversary, Gene Autry himself was present, so it’s fitting that the Autry Museum play a part in commemorating our 175th by being the recipient of this historic document.”
Of note, is that the U.S. Surveyor General who confirmed the boundaries of Rancho El Tejon was Edward Fitzgerald Beale, who later purchased the rancho, and three adjacent ones, creating today’s 270,000-acre Tejon Ranch. Beale's name is given to Kern County's main library, and at least two roads in Kern are also named for him.
Beale, the original owner and founder of today’s Tejon Ranch, was the first person to carry news to Washington, D.C. and the east coast that gold had been discovered in California, helping to trigger the largest mass migration in US history. At Beale’s urging, in 1854, the US Army opened Fort Tejon, the remains of which are located across the freeway from Tejon Ranch Co.’s corporate headquarters.
Beale was commissioned to improve the pass leading out of the Southern California mountains in what is now the Santa Clarita area. Because Beale’s Cut, as it was called, made travel between southern and northern California easier, it is credited by many historians as the reason why California was not divided into two states.
Situated at the center of California, connecting both north and south, Tejon Ranch sits in a strategic location. It is home to vital transportation and communications corridors, oil and gas pipelines, electrical transmission lines and more. Seventeen miles of the State Water Project crosses over or tunnels through Tejon Ranch, including the largest pumping plant in the system, which is critical to delivering water to Southern California, according to Tejon Ranch. Interstate 5, formerly Highway 99, formerly the Ridge Route, formerly the Los Angeles-Stockton Road, formerly the route for the Butterfield Stage Coach line, all have passed through Tejon’s western boundaries.
Tejon Ranch Co., a publicly traded company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, describes itself as a growth-oriented, diversified real estate development and agribusiness company whose principal asset is its 270,000-acre historic land holding located south of Bakersfield.
Please tell your headline writer that the possessive form of "it" is "its", not "it's". (Cool, informative article, by the way!)
