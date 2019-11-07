Omni Family Health will celebrate its third grand opening of 2019 on Nov. 14, according to a press release.
The newest health center's grand opening will take place at 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1701 Stine Road.
The center will offer family practice, pediatrics, dentistry, behavioral health, walk-ins, obstetrics and gynecology. In addition the center will soon offer pharmacy and optometry services, according to the release.
The 18,776-square-foot center will offer healthcare services to an estimated 7,500 patients each year, according to the release.
"Omni Family Health could not be more proud to celebrate our third health center grand opening this year. We are pleased to celebrate our accomplishments, including Omni's expansions and delivery of increased access to quality and affordable care in the communities we serve," said Francisco L. Castillon, chief executive offficer, in a statement.
For more information visit www.OmniFamilyHealth.org.
