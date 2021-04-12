Omni Family Health implements upgraded phone system, new phone number

Omni Family Health announced Monday that it has upgraded its phone system and, in doing so, also has a new phone number.
According to a news release from Omni, the new phone carrier offers enhanced technology to improve patients’ overall experience when communicating with the healthcare provider’s call center, after what has been a very busy year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new number is 866-707-OMNI (6664).
“Our new telecommunication enhancements will ensure increased access to care by providing greater capacity and more resilient systems,” Tony Carbone, Chief Information Officer at Omni Family Health, said in the news release. “We have been preparing for this transition, paving the way for a smooth conversion for our patients and staff.”