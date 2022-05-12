Omni Family Health awards $15K in scholarships

Omni Family Health awarded $15,000 in college scholarships to 15 high school seniors interested in pursuing careers in health care.
For 22 years, Omni Family Health has invested in the health care workforce, supporting future leaders, doctors, medical assistants, technicians, nurses and more through a yearly scholarship program, according to a news release from Omni.
To date, Omni has awarded 164 scholarships, a total of $164,000, to local graduating seniors.
This year’s winners include: Maxine Alba, Centennial High School; Isabella Alvarez, McFarland High School; Davianna Diaz, McFarland High School; Madison Johnson, Sherman E. Burroughs High School; Brigitte Medina, Taft Union High School; Makenna Moseley, Centennial High School; Alexis Onsurez, Stockdale High School; April Park, Stockdale High School; Ella Parks, Bakersfield High School; Keilin Arrieta-Raya, Cesar E. Chavez High School; Nancy Hernandez Rivera, McFarland High School; Mone Rocha, Ridgeview High School; Alor Sahoo, Stockdale High School; Jeffrey Wilson, Ridgeview High School; and Christopher Zavala, Liberty High School.
For more information, visit omnifamilyhealth.org/scholarship.