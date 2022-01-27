Omicron surge creates a backlog for BCSD's COVID-19 team

The omicron variant of COVID-19 has created a backlog of cases for the team dedicated to handling the intakes of positive cases and close contacts in the Bakersfield City School District, school officials said.
BCSD's COVID-19 Action Response & Enforcement (CARE) team received 6,132 intakes for the first three weeks of the spring semester this month. That's an average of 408 intakes each school day from Jan. 1 through Jan. 21, Superintendent Mark Luque told board members at their meeting this week.
"It just emphasizes the reality that all of us in the system are just overwhelmed with responding to COVID, and we are doing our best," he said.
Luque gave an overview of the record numbers of positive cases in the district among students and staff during his superintendent's report at the board meeting. He also explained how it was impacting instruction, transportation, office staffing and after-school programs.
"Everybody at the school sites and across our district are doing their very best to ensure that our kids have as little disruption as possible, but recognize that there are disruptions all over the place," he said.
He pointed out that community spread during this recent surge dwarfed those of the delta surge in late summer. At the peak in late August, the daily case rate in Kern County was 43.6 cases per 100,000. From Jan. 12 to Jan. 19 the case rate surged from 54.8 to 155.3.
The district dashboard shows a current student and staff population of 25,777, which means the CARE team is processing an intake form for 23.8 percent of the district — or roughly one out of every four students and staff. Luque told the board that 3,936 intakes were completed as of Tuesday evening. That means that many families are still waiting to hear back from the CARE team.
"We are responding as quickly as we can," Luque said. "We recognize that there are several families who are still waiting on contact from our CARE team, as we are just overwhelmed with positive cases."
Of those intakes, 2,053 were positive COVID cases — or 8 percent of the district. Of those, 1,196 of those cases involved students or staff who were infectious while on BCSD campuses. Those are the cases that show up on the district's dashboard, which is updated weekly.
Because of the sheer volume of cases, the district has prioritized which cases it handles first, according to district spokeswoman Tabatha Mills.
"Due to these overwhelming numbers and staffing shortages, our district is prioritizing confirmed positive cases to best prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campuses and in our district offices," she said via email.
That partially explains why the numbers of quarantined students and staff reported on the district's dashboard are relatively low, according to Mills.
Typically they are higher than the number of confirmed cases. The previous week there were 416 confirmed cases on campus, and 667 students and staff quarantined. However, for this most recent week, the dashboard shows a record high of 683 confirmed cases on campus, but just 66 students and staff quarantined. Mills added that many with confirmed exposures have also tested positive.
During this time, student attendance has also dipped. On Monday, districtwide attendance was at 77 percent.
The California Department of Public Health rolled out changes on Jan. 12 based on CDC guidance that would enable individuals to exit quarantine more quickly. It allows individuals who have been exposed to a positive case to test out of quarantine after the fifth day under certain conditions, which includes the person being asymptomatic.
Luque said the district is working to understand and interpret the guidance, but currently it is not equipped to enable a testing strategy under current surge conditions.
"I have to be completely transparent here: We do not have the infrastructure given our current case rate to support that sort of testing schedule for staff and students," he said.
Luque asked the board for more time to evaluate the new guidance and come up with an implementation plan.
During Tuesday's meeting, trustee Shannon Zimmerman requested data about the severity of COVID cases, and also how enacting COVID protocols has harmed the district.
"The longer we just keep going off of cases and not actually looking at damages from COVID, we keep making decisions that are destroying our system and putting us under such stress and are not good for children, frankly," she said.
Luque said that the district is not making decisions about COVID protocols, but implementing state guidance and mandates.
He said that tabulating data about the harms of COVID, such as diving deeper into the severity of cases affecting district students and employees, has been difficult, because the CARE team is struggling with its current case load. But he said that he understands the frustration.
"Everybody is feeling it and more now than ever. Every time we get past the surge, we think things are going to get better, and things don't," he said. "How many more rounds of this do we have in us? I don't know, but people are wearing thin. I certainly understand that frustration."