OLPH, Mojave Unified cancel classes on Friday due to staffing shortages

By EMMA GALLEGOS
A wave of staff absences related to COVID-19 prompted some Kern County schools to cancel classes Friday.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help, a Catholic school in Bakersfield, and all schools in the Mojave Unified School District canceled classes on Friday due to staffing shortages. Classes will resume Tuesday, after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
These are the first K-12 schools in Kern County to cancel classes since returning from the winter break.
“With the extended weekend, it is our hope that this extra day will give staff and students the time they need to recover as well as mitigate any spread of COVID-19 here on campus,” wrote OLPH Principal Nicole Rebuck on the school’s website. “I am extremely sorry for any inconvenience this may cause, as I know many of you are working families with limited options for childcare.”
The news comes on the day that a record 2,002 new cases were reported in Kern County. Educators in Kern County said that the rise of the more contagious omicron variant has caused so many absences that the teaching and classified staff have been stretched to their limits.
Rebuck’s statement also included “possible exposures” as a reason for the school’s closure.
“We have yet to have any community spread of the virus here at school and are taking calculated precautions to keep it that way,” the statement said.
Mojave Unified Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said the district wanted badly to stay open, but it wasn’t possible with 105 of the approximately 300 staff members out sick. This week had been difficult, but it reached a point where district leadership decided students’ safety was in jeopardy.
The spread of COVID in the K-12 district is a concern, Aguirre said. But with so many absences, mostly there just simply weren’t enough staff members to make sure that students could be bused, fed or monitored on the playground.
Norris School District announced Wednesday that it was temporarily suspending bus service for its general education students, because of staffing issues.
But school can’t continue without busing at a district like Mojave Unified where the population is small, but the geography in California City and Mojave is vast. In the district serving just under 3,000 students, 95 percent of students rely on busing.
Aguirre said she knows what a ripple effect canceling class can have on the community. It affects children, and it means parents must rearrange their schedules and scramble for last-minute child care.
Aguirre said Kern schools that cancel classes only make the decision as an absolute last-resort. She feels the “urgency to keep kids in school and learning.”