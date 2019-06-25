Though they may be small and have a lot of learning to do, children are capable of incredible feats, big and small, every day.
Often times that includes learning how to walk, read or tie a shoe. But it can also include beating the odds with an incredibly rare autoimmune disorder and bouncing back from a drastic brain surgery.
That is exactly what one local 3-year-old, Olivia Moronnolte, accomplished, all while smiling through it.
"She’s been the strongest one through all of this," said Laura Moronnolte, her mother.
The Moronnolte family was living a normal life and eagerly awaiting the arrival of their son back in February when one day there was a change. Olivia Moronnolte contracted the flu and had high fevers. Her mother noticed "she was staring off and acting kind of funny," and the family decided to go to Memorial Hospital. They learned their daughter was experiencing absence seizures, which were occurring every 15 minutes once they were at the hospital.
Doctors thought Olivia Moronnolte had febrile convulsion, a seizure caused by a sudden change in body temperature. However, as the seizures became more frequent — up to 200 to 300 seizures in a 24-hour period at one point — it became apparent there was something else affecting her.
Anti-seizure medications were not working, and various scans and tests could not pinpoint what was the cause of the problems. However, an MRI revealed an affected spot on the side of Olivia Moronnolte's brain and a few more damaged areas. Based on the scan, doctors were certain it was Rasmussen's encephalitis, a very rare inflammatory neurological disease.
The disease usually affects only one hemisphere of the brain and affects 2.5 out of 10 million people under the age of 18, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders. Immune system cells enter the brain and cause damage, and frequent and severe seizures and progressive loss of neurological functions such as motor skills, speech and paralysis on one side of the body are common.
"(My husband Jason) had been researching it and in the back of his mind he thought it pointed to it," Laura Moronnolte said. "But he thought there’s no way she has this it’s so rare."
Doctors told the family the only treatment was to perform a functional hemispherectomy, an operation where one side of the brain is surgically disconnected from the rest of the brain. In Olivia's case, brain function would be limited to her left hemisphere.
"I broke down and I don’t know what went through my mind," Laura Moronnolte said, holding back tears. "I just felt pure shock, I was emotional, and unfortunately she was right there. That was the hardest part because I was with her when I heard the news."
"But (Olivia) looked at me and said, 'It's OK, mommy, don't cry, I'll wipe your tears,'" she added.
The family spoke to medical centers in Texas, Costa Rica and San Francisco for second opinions, but Olivia Moronnolte's seizures were becoming more rapid despite taking medication. After weighing the options, the family decided to have the 10-hour surgery performed by Dr. Aria Fallah at UCLA Medical Center on March 25.
After hours of waiting around to hear results from the surgery, the family had the best possible outcome.
"When she woke up from surgery, she was talking about her best friend from school and what color shoes she wore," Laura Moronnolte said. "It’s crazy to see a drastic surgery and have her come out herself. She’s been a trooper through it all."
Olivia was taken off of pain medication, testing close to a 4-year-old level and did not need any assistance with her speech capabilities. The left side of her body was paralyzed for a while after the surgery, but she regained mobility afterward.
"She’s a little fighter, she’s a feisty little girl," said Rick Mayberry, her grandfather and Highland High School's track and field coach. "She is an inspiration and we love her."
She even got a friendly visit from actors Chris Pratt and Chris Pine after she was transferred to Children's Hospital Los Angeles.
"They were both in love with her," Laura Moronnolte said. "Pratt turned around and said he’s rooting for us, praying for us."
While Olivia Moronnolte was more excited about the snail in the playground than the handsome Hollywood actors, her mother explained "she’ll appreciate it one day, having Chris Pratt’s signature on her Legos."
In the three months since the surgery, Olivia Moronnolte is walking on her own, starting to run, standing up strongly by herself and playing like any other 3-year-old. Her left arm still has limited function, but that does not stop her from being happy.
Her parents have tried to explain what happened to her as much as they can, and as much as a 3-year-old can understand. "I’m getting muscles," Olivia Moronnolte said, when her parents explained doctors were helping her. They have also started a Facebook page — Olivia's Journey — to keep friends and family updated on her progress.
She also has a new brother to hold and cuddle on a daily basis. Laura Moronnolte gave birth to their son, Ethan, who is now 5 weeks old, a day after Olivia Moronnolte was discharged from the hospital.
"Most 3-year-olds would get jealous, but she’s been so sweet and soft with him," her mother said.
The progress Laura and Jason Moronnolte saw their daughter make in a few months can only be described as "unbelievable," and they send all their gratitude to the medical professionals they met along the way.
"The advances in the medical field that allowed her to go through such a drastic surgery and come home and live almost exactly the normal life we’ve been living before," Laura Moronnolte said. "As a parent you never think you can go through something like this and handle this, but I’ve been proud of myself and my husband and our family getting through this. We've become a stronger family because of it."
"You never know what’s going to happen in life, you focus on the little things — money, drama, the things that don’t matter. It puts your life into perspective. Someone close to me told me no matter what happens you'll find peace, and we have," she added.
The family is hoping to hold a fundraiser or donate to Rasmussen's encephalitis research in some way, but "it'll have to wait" with a newborn in their lives. Laura Moronnolte also said doctors will be doing case studies on her daughter and hope her case will lead to diagnosing the disorder through imaging.
