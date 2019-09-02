Monday is Labor Day, but not everyone took the day off from their labors.
Olive Garden restaurant Manager Courtney Son and food server Valerie Ballerini went in to work early Monday to perform a labor of love.
And Bakersfield firefighters working the long holiday weekend were the beneficiaries.
"This is the 18th consecutive year," Son said, "that Olive Garden has done this for local first-responders."
Late Monday morning, Bakersfield's Olive Garden provided a special delivery to Bakersfield Fire Department Station No. 1 in the city's downtown urban core. More than a dozen bags, labeled for fire stations all across the city were delivered.
"There's enough to feed 50 firefighters," Son said. "Each station has a bag."
As firefighters worked to clean engines and equipment at the fire station at 21st and H streets Monday, Olive Garden employees prepared, cooked, packaged, labeled and delivered spaghetti, garlic bread sticks, meat sauce, sausage, meatballs, and even fettuccine alfredo.
Ballerini normally works nights, but she hit the kitchen running Monday morning. It's all about giving back, about supporting and appreciating those who must work on holidays to protect and serve the community.
"This is a way to give back," Son said, "and thank them for all the work they do for us."
City Firefighter Blane Martinez welcomed the women into the dining area at Station No. 1. He said the food would be distributed immediately, including to the nine firefighters working downtown on Monday.
"We have to protect the community. That's our sworn duty," Martinez said. "What Olive Garden is doing, it means a lot to me.
"It means a lot to the Bakersfield Fire Department."
