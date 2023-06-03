Northwest Bakersfield will see road closures Monday that will impact traffic, according to the city of Bakersfield.
Olive Drive between Santa Fe Way and Renfro Road will be closed between 5 a.m. and 4 p.m. Allow for extra time while driving or use these alternate routes:
- Motorists heading west on Olive Drive will be diverted south onto Renfro Road, west onto Reina Road and north on Santa Fe Way to Kratzmeyer Road.
- Motorists driving east on Kratzmeyer Road will be diverted south on Santa Fe Way to Reina Road heading east, north onto Renfro Road to Olive Drive.