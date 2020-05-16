Olive Drive between Santa Fe Way and Renfro Road will be closed starting at 6 a.m. Monday as a contractor does work for BNSF Railroad on the train tracks on Olive Drive, just east of Santa Fe Way/Kratzmeyer Road, according to a city news release.
The work is expected to last until 4 p.m. Tuesday.Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Detours will be in place.
