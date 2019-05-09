Daniel Olguin, 37, pleaded not guilty to murdering 30-year-old Eric Moreno as well as a charge of assault by a prisoner.
On July 15, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Moreno was found unresponsive in his cell during a security check at around 9 p.m. According to court documents, his hands and feet had been tied behind his back.
When staff asked Olguin if Moreno was okay, Olguin allegedly said “no,” after which Olguin was handcuffed and removed from the cell, court documents show.
Moreno was taken to an outside hospital for treatment but died shortly after arrival, CDCR said. The county coroner later found that Moreno died from strangulation.
Olguin has been in prison since December 2007 after getting a life sentence for a murder in San Bernardino County.
Moreno was received by CDCR in 2015 from San Bernardino County to serve a 10-year sentence for possession of a firearm by a felon and participation in a street gang.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.