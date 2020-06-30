June is known around the country as Pride Month, highlighting the impact LGBTQ individuals have had on society, and the Oleander-Sunset neighborhood closed the month with a parade of its own Tuesday night.
Bakersfield typically doesn't have a Pride parade in June. When Olivia Garrison heard that events were being canceled throughout California, she posted on social media that she wanted to decorate her Oleander home and invited others to do so as well.
"This neighborhood is known as the 'gayborhood' of Bakersfield," Garrison explained.
The community jumped in and suggested making a parade, and the first Oleander Pride cruise/walk was born.
All month residents of the Oleander-Sunset neighborhood have been drawing chalk messages on sidewalks and displaying rainbow flags around their homes.
On Tuesday night, around 100 walkers and drivers participated in the parade, sporting rainbow clothing, flags, face paint and masks. Those who were walking were asked to maintain social distancing, which was hard to do while walking on sidewalks.
"This neighborhood is great about coming together," said Gabrielle Canales, one of Oleander Pride's organizers. "It's been really inspiring to see. There's been so much positivity."
Drivers and walkers passed by various murals by Creative Crossing and other artists, which showcase support for the LGBTQ community.
The event was Mark Mestaz's first parade in nine years, ever since he decided to get sober. It was an important moment of celebration for him personally, as well as for fellow members of the LGBTQ community.
"I come from a conservative community in Ventura County and to move to another primarily conservative community that is showing support like this is really important," he said.
Many families also brought little ones to the event, such as Michelle Bradley, who came with her 5-year-old daughter, Cheyenne. She said the opportunity allowed for a chance to teach her daughter about acceptance.
"Even though some of this might be beyond her grasp, there are certain things like loving people for who they are that are not hard concepts for children to grasp," Bradley explained.
She also said it was more important than ever to show support for the LGBTQ community, especially since there have been recent national stories of transgender individuals being attacked and killed. In Bakersfield, Kristian Rouse, a transgender man, was allegedly attacked in May and is currently recuperating in a West Covina center. A few individuals at the Oleander parade were seen holding signs with his name and photo.
"It doesn't matter if you yourself identify as gay, you should be able to support everyone," Bradley said.
