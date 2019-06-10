State regulators have told the Bakersfield-based operator of an unlined, oilfield wastewater disposal pond in McKittrick it must bring the facility into compliance or shut it down.
The Central Valley Water Regional Quality Control Board's order against Valley Water Management Co. calls for a full analysis of the nature and extent of the impacts the 163-acre facility has on groundwater.
If the study does not prove the ponds are not polluting local groundwater, then Valley Management must either upgrade the facility or stop using it to discharge "produced water," the salty fluid that comes up from the ground along with oil.
The regional board says the facility is responsible for a plume of salty wastewater migrating to the northeast, where it threatens higher-quality groundwater supporting municipal and agricultural uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.