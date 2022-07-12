Oildale's Standard Park gets nod for $2.56M in upgrades

State officials have tapped one of Oildale's largest parks — and no other facility in Kern County — to receive federal money for a transformation that would include a new dog area, a multi-use sports field, landscaping and security lighting for people looking to take a stroll after dark.
Standard Park southwest of Minner Avenue and Doyle Street is expected to be the focus of $2.56 million in work starting next summer as a result of a state recommendation announced Tuesday that would match local money with a grant from the National Park Service.
The scope of the work was decided after nearby residents expressed their preference for a dog park and a safe place to walk, according to the North of the River Recreation and Park District, which lauded the proposed investment as a worthy upgrade to a park built in 1940 covering at least 15 acres.
People at the park Tuesday morning welcomed the idea of park improvements in a part of town they said suffers from general neglect. They expressed hope the upgrades will attract more people to an underused community asset.
"This is a big park for Oildale, and you don't see anything here," said Oildale resident Amber Best, who was relaxing with friends at Standard Park's shaded picnic tables. "An upgrade like that might help."
NOR's planning and construction director, Steph Thisius-Sanders, said by email a grant award from the Land and Water Conservation Fund is all but assured now that it has been formally recommended by the California Department of Parks and Recreation. She added it will bring to fruition an effort years in the making.
"It has been a long road to Standard Park’s renovation and we are very excited to move forward," Thisius-Sanders said in a news release. "To continue to revitalize our public lands to meet the community’s need is something we’re very proud of."
More than 80 percent of the park is expected to be renovated, including infrastructure-type work such as a new irrigation system, a water-efficient planter area, sheltered picnic areas, renovations to the park's existing walking path and new landscaping. Also envisioned are a new playground, a basketball court and demonstration gardens.
NOR is an independent district providing services to a 215-square-mile jurisdiction in cooperation with Kern County and the cities of Bakersfield and Shafter. It has received more than $2.8 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund in years past. Most recently, the fund paid for construction of the North Beardsley Skatepark.
Since 1965, the federal fund has helped pay for more than 7,400 park projects, some of them property acquisitions, others construction or improvement efforts.
California Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot said in a news release the 16 projects recommended for federal funding by the state will expand opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.
“From improving nature trails and picnic areas to restoring habitats," he stated, "these projects advance partnerships between state, local and federal governments to improve outdoor access to parks and open space for all Californians.”