The clock hadn't yet struck 8 on a recent Thursday morning as Oildale native Jeff Copeland rolled beige paint onto a block wall covered by blue graffiti.
As rush-hour traffic zipped up and down nearby Airport Drive, motorists didn't seem to notice the lone figure in the alley dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, working as he does nearly every day to push back against what feels like a mountain of trash and an epidemic of scrawled graffiti.
But he's not really alone. Oildale is noticing.
"Thank you! Thank you!"
The voice of gratitude was coming from Marie Elrich, whose second-floor apartment looks down on the alley where Copeland was working.
"I've been seeing this for months," Elrich said of the spray-painted scrawl that had disappeared beneath Copeland's paint roller. "It looks so much better."
Copeland, 57, a retired ironworker, is coming to be known as a one-man cleanup crew in Oildale. Yes, he paints over graffiti, but he also cleans up trash and garbage — a dirty job almost no one wants — and uses lawn tools to mow down unsightly weeds.
With the morning sun gleaming through the trees overhead, Copeland could almost be mistaken for the custodial angel of Oildale, come down to save the hardworking, caring residents of Oil City from those who just don't seem to give a lick about the state of their streets and alleys, parking lots and vacant spots.
"Jeff is amazing," said Donna Clopton, the founder of the Oildale Community Action Team, a volunteer nonprofit that works in several arenas to make Oildale safer, cleaner and more livable.
"Jeff Copeland recognized the huge need for community involvement and he didn't hesitate to jump right in," she said.
From helping Clopton's husband, Mikel, with graffiti abatement to cleaning up lots and pulling over to do weed abatement along the streets, Copeland gets it done.
"We need more people like Jeff helping," Clopton said.
Copeland agrees, but don't volunteer to tag along with him. He works alone, and that's how he likes it.
"I don't personally need help," he said. "But if you see something that needs to be taken care of, do it.
"Everyone wants to offer. People have good intentions," he said. "But it doesn't get done."
And Copeland is all about getting it done. Even if he has to bend the rules a bit.
"He'd rather ask for forgiveness than ask permission," said Jennifer Gamble, an Oildale resident who's been getting involved with O-CAT, the action team, through a desire to make a difference in the community.
Indeed, the Oildale Community Action Team is organized, works hand in hand with the county, the North of the River Recreation and Park District and the Sheriff's Office. And when they clean up a commercial lot or knock out graffiti on private property, they follow the rules and sign the releases.
Copeland just does it. As a Lone Ranger-type, he can't wait around for bureaucracy to catch up. By the time that happens, he has three more jobs done.
"He truly appreciates being a one-man show," Gamble said. "This man is crazy-fantastic."
The deputies know his name, he said. Because he may be out at 4 a.m. or 11 p.m. shoveling a hill of litter into trash bags.
His black Silverado pickup is loaded with a shovel, rake, broom, weed-whacker and who knows what else.
And if he sees profanity tagged on fences or walls, it's an immediate priority.
"Kids gotta grow up in these neighborhoods," he said. "The needles, the trash, the graffiti. If I see cuss words written on walls, I'm going to take care of it.
"I don't ask permission. Most business owners will thank me for it."
Mikel Clopton said he helped get Copeland started, but the student has surpassed the teacher.
Clopton recalled a giant mess at a vacant business not long ago that he was planning to tackle.
"Before I knew it, Jeff had already gotten it done."
Copeland often posts before and after photos on O-CAT's Facebook page. Area residents have called him a hero, a blessing, Oildale's guardian angel. Mikel Clopton thinks Copeland has inspired others to follow his lead.
"People are saying, 'If Jeff can do it, so can I,'" he said.
But the Cloptons and Gamble said it's frustrating that businesses, commercial property owners and property management agencies are leaving vacant businesses and lots untended.
"We need businesses that care about the community they are in," Donna Clopton said. "The majority of them do pretty good at cleaning around their property but I can name at least six that don't give a (expletive) and leave such a mess for others like Jeff to deal with."
Gamble agreed.
"I'm glad Jeff does what he does, but why are property owners not responsible for their property?" she asked. "I'm not asking for a new paint job, just basic upkeep."
