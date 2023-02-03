 Skip to main content
Oildale resident sues Kern County over 'Tiney Oaks' homes

The southeast corner of Hart Street and East Roberts Lane, just east of Rasmussen Senior Center in Oildale, has been vacant for a very long time. But that could change if the county of Kern moves ahead with plans for the $2.8 million homeless village designed for a particular segment of the homeless population. It will operate similarly to other homeless navigation centers in Bakersfield, including M Street and Brundage Lane, the county said. The difference will be that individuals are housed in 50 separate sleeping quarters as opposed to one large dormitory.

An Oildale resident is suing Kern County in the latest charge in a communal resistance to the Tiney Oaks Supportive Services Village.

The suit contends that the county-run project, a fully-fenced 50-cabin shelter set for a 2.89-acre stretch at 201 E. Roberts Lane in Oildale, violates zoning laws and was approved without any legally-required public notice or hearings.

