Not all parks in Kern County are created equal.
Whereas The Park at River Walk and Hart Park have recently been filled with cheerful residents out to enjoy the relatively mild weather, parks in Oildale aren’t so lucky.
They are pitch black during the night, and cleaning crews often cannot keep up with the steady flow of used syringes and drug paraphernalia used by individuals — homeless or otherwise — who have been a constant presence in the parks over the last year.
But that could soon change.
Prompted by Supervisor Mike Maggard, a coalition of local public agencies hopes to empower the Oildale community to take ownership of their parks, and bring local residents back to green spaces that have been all but abandoned after an increase in homelessness swept over Bakersfield.
“They are beautiful parks. We have these great assets at our fingertips, and yet we have people that are participating in behaviors that deter people from the parks,” said Brynn Carrigan, assistant director of Kern Public Health. “That’s a shame.”
In a new program being called Heart Your Park, the Health Department, along with North of the River Recreation and Park District, plans to set up a neighborhood watch of sorts for specific parks in Oildale.
Nearby residents of the parks will be given material for reporting illicit behavior to the proper authorities. From kids committing truancy to drug use, these park watchers will keep an eye out for behavior that could keep the neighborhood’s residents away from the parks.
After holding community meetings, in which neighbors brought forward their concerns about the local parks, the Health Department and NOR put together a plan they hope will address the main complaints of drug paraphernalia and homeless activity.
The new program will give these new “park partners” the responsibility of keeping an eye on parks near their homes and reporting questionable behavior.
“We are extremely optimistic that this will work,” said program coordinator Lisa Amarillas.
Maggard plans to hold a press conference on Saturday with the Health Department and NOR to unveil the new plan.
New lighting is planned for Sears Park, along with a syringe kiosk, that will hopefully be used by drug users instead of what they seem to be doing these days: tossing the hazardous material to the ground shortly after using.
“There are some people that just won’t take their kids to the park anymore, and that’s sad. We have to do something about that,” said NOR General Manager Monya Jameson.
Efforts have already been made to initiate the program at McCray Park, with NOR and the Health Department targeting Sears Park next.
Eventually, the agencies hope to expand Heart Your Park to North Beardsley, North Meadows and Standard parks.
“It’s about, ‘hey let’s have a picnic in a park, let’s have some kickball in the park,’ and try to get them to use their park, and not feel that they can’t,” Jameson said.
A recent cleanup of Sears Park and the surrounding area by the Oildale Community Action Team resulted in a bucket full of syringes and pill bottles.
If the new plan is successful, those teams might go home with empty buckets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.